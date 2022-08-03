Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after buying an additional 508,168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 358,064 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.