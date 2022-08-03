Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 42,886 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,886 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 90.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.