Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $226,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 558,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,479,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

