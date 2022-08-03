Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.41. 259,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 135,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Patriot One Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

