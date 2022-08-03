Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $944.19 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00061926 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016247 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
