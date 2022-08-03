PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5,279.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,645 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

