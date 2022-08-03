PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.87-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.18 billion. PayPal also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.87-3.97 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 1.2 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,430,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 118.5% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

