PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $127,280.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.86. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

