PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00.

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $62.59. 1,131,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,563. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

