Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.81

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.8062 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Pearson has a payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 13,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.31) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $832.50.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

