Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.57. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 7,993 shares traded.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
