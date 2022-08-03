Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.57. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 7,993 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Perion Network Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $940.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

About Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 286,940 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Perion Network by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

