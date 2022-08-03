PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $524,877.66 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.23. 683,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

