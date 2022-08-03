PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$7.90 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.13.

PKI stock traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,325. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

