PFSweb (PFSW) to Release Earnings on Monday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSweb Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,084. The company has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PFSweb

In other PFSweb news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 23,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $274,810.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,860,975.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in PFSweb by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PFSweb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

PFSweb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.