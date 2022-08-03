Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $34.43 million and $297,874.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,152.77 or 1.00057206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00045070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028576 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

