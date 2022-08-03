Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.37% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

