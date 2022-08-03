PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. 2,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,595. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

