PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PFN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 10,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,283. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

