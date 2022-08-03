PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,972. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.