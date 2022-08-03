Playcent (PCNT) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Playcent has a total market cap of $410,951.38 and approximately $17,229.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,307.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004351 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032204 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.