Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,500 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Plexus Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
