Polis Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Polis has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $344,394.22 and approximately $160.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

