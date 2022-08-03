Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 6.3 %

Portage Biotech stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 34,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portage Biotech stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.71% of Portage Biotech worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Portage Biotech

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.