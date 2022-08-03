Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.31

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 18490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
Post Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Post
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
