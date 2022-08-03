Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.31

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 18490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after buying an additional 1,356,326 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth $26,200,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,096,000 after buying an additional 267,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 266,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

