Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Volume Hits $93.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,659,441 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

