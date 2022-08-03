Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

