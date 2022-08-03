Private Management Group Inc. Buys 18,538 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. United States Cellular accounts for 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.20% of United States Cellular worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 122,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United States Cellular

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of USM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,768. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.61. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

