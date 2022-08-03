Private Management Group Inc. Buys 532,306 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 576.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,306 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of California Resources worth $27,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CRC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

