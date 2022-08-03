Private Management Group Inc. Has $26.81 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,637,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,401,304 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,956,000 after purchasing an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,944,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $18,335,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.6% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,340,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at $86,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 9,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,475. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

