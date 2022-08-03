PRIZM Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $5,911.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001535 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,073,891,515 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.