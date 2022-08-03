PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of PropTech Investment Co. II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTIC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 269,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 48.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.