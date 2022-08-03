PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $132.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

