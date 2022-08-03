PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 7th

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

PIFFY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands.

