PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (PIFFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on September 7th

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
PIFFY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.89.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
