Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.91.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. 307,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $241,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.