Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 4.8%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 212,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,334,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02. The stock has a market cap of C$74.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.