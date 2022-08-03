Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 527696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

Pure Gold Mining Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.02.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

