Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,595,690 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,595,690 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $175,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

