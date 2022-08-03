Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,107.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

