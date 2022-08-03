Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,070,702 shares of company stock valued at $255,605,503. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 265,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

