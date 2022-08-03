Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Cut by Analyst

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

ASGN Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE ASGN opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.74. ASGN has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 9.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

