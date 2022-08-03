Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

CSL opened at $290.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.63. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $297.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

