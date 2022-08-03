Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.41 on Monday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

