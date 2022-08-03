Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 298.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 724,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 173,352 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 229,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
