Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Humana in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.67.

NYSE HUM opened at $478.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.61. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Humana by 398.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

