Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qorvo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.19.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $106.87. 1,796,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Qorvo by 113.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

