QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 70 Shares

Aug 3rd, 2022

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $10,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erin L. Polek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 23rd, Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.16. 6,886,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,374. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

