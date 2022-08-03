Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53. Rambus has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $464,550.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 24.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

