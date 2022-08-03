Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Razor Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS RZREF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. Razor Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
About Razor Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Razor Energy (RZREF)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.