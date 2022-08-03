Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Real Brands and Coca-Cola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola 0 4 10 0 2.71

Coca-Cola has a consensus price target of $69.41, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Coca-Cola’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola is more favorable than Real Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

68.5% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Real Brands has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Coca-Cola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola 23.16% 42.13% 11.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brands and Coca-Cola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $10,000.00 3,748.54 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola $38.66 billion 7.12 $9.77 billion $2.21 28.80

Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Summary

Coca-Cola beats Real Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes, Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, dogadan, Dasani, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, Minute Maid Pulpy, Simply, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Costa, FUZE TEA, Georgia, and Gold Peak brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

