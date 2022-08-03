Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00.

7/8/2022 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.94%.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

